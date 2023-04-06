UN Says Team in Afghanistan Engages With Taliban Over Ban on Women Staff

The UN mission in Afghanistan continues contacts with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) regarding their ban on women working for the world organization, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNTED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The UN mission in Afghanistan continues contacts with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) regarding their ban on women working for the world organization, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The UN senior leadership in Afghanistan is continuing to engage with the de-facto authorities to seek additional clarity on the ban until additional information is received," Dujarric told reporters.

The UN in Afghanistan has instructed all Afghan staff members, both women and men, not to report to the office, the spokesman added, noting that the UN is focused on the safety and security of all its national staff members.

Despite difficulties, the UN continues working on delivering life-saving humanitarian assistance, Dujarric noted.

The UN Security Council is holding closed-door consultations on the matter on Thursday, he said.

In December, the Taliban banned most female NGO personnel from working, although the restrictions did not apply to UN employees. Earlier this week, the Taliban said that they would enforce a ban on Afghan women working for the UN.

The UN is one of the few bodies on the ground distributing assistance. The UN has said its $4.6 billion humanitarian emergency plan for Afghanistan for 2023 has achieved less than 5% of financing needs.