UN Says Treatment Of Detained Military Personnel In Ukraine Must Follow Geneva Conventions

All detained military personnel in Ukraine or elsewhere must be treated in accordance with the Geneva Conventions, United Nations spokesperson Stephan Dujarric told Sputnik on Monday

"We have not seen that video but, as a matter of principle, it is important that all detained military personal be treated according to the Geneva Conventions," Dujarric said in response to a question about videos showing Ukrainian troops torturing detained Russian soldiers.

Chairman of the Russia's Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding ill-treatment of the captured Russian servicemen by Ukrainian troops after the footage of torture appeared online.

The video shows Ukrainian troops shooting captured Russian soldiers in their legs and then withholding medical assistance while they bleed. According to the Investigative Committee, the footage was made at a military base of Ukrainian extreme nationalists located in the Kharkiv region.

