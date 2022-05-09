UrduPoint.com

UN Says Unable To Confirm If All Civilians Evacuated From Azovstal

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2022 | 10:24 PM

UN Says Unable to Confirm if All Civilians Evacuated From Azovstal

The United Nations is unable to confirm whether all civilians have been evacuated from Azovstal, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) The United Nations is unable to confirm whether all civilians have been evacuated from Azovstal, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq told reporters on Monday.

"I wouldn't be able to make that confirmation," Haq said on whether the US can confirm if all civilians have been evacuated from Azovstal.

"We certainly hope that we were able to get all the people out as we could... I certainly hope that all those who were intending to have now been able to get out."

