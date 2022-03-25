UrduPoint.com

UN Says Up To G20 Group Of Nations To Decide Whether To Expel Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 10:26 PM

The United Nations said on Friday that it is up to the Group of Twenty (G20) nations to decide whether to expel Russia from the intergovernmental forum, UN spokesperson Stephane Dijarric said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The United Nations said on Friday that it is up to the Group of Twenty (G20) nations to decide whether to expel Russia from the intergovernmental forum, UN spokesperson Stephane Dijarric said on Friday.

"That is a decision of the Group of Twenty, which the Secretary General is not part of," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

