UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) UN policy stipulates that all elections proceed in accordance with countries' laws, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said on Thursday.

Haq's comment came in response to a question about US President Donald Trump's suggestion via Twitter earlier in the day that the November 3 US presidential election be postponed because of concerns about possible election fraud and the novel coronavirus epidemic.

"I don't have any particular comment to make about any remarks or tweets," Haq said.

"I do have the general point we make about all elections, which is that we expect that all elections are to be held in accordance with the respective rules and laws of each country."

However, Trump has expressed the concern that mail-in voting could trigger widespread fraud and said that the vote should be held when polling can be conducted safely.

The United Nations expects that all electoral procedures and rules will be followed, Haq said.