UN Says Venezuela Government Responsible for Crimes Against Humanity

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Mission found that the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is responsible for human rights violations that amount to crimes against humanity, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The international mission, established in September 2019 by the UN Human Rights Council, investigated 223 cases of alleged human rights violations and reviewed an additional 2,891 cases incorporated in a 411-page report.

"The mission found the government, state agents, and groups working with them had committed egregious violations," the statement said. "It identified patterns of violations and crimes that were highly coordinated pursuant to state policies, and part of a widespread and systematic course of conduct, thus amounting to crimes against humanity."

OHCHR said the mission found that high-level officials exercised power and oversight over the security forces and intelligence services responsible for the human rights violations, while the president and the minsters of the Interior and Defense were aware of them.

"They gave orders, coordinated activities and supplied resources in furtherance of the plans and policies under which the crimes were committed," the statement said.

OHCHR said the mission investigated 16 cases of the security forces' operations resulting in 53 extrajudicial executions and reviewed 2,552 additional incidents that involved 5,094 killings.

Officials from the Venezuelan National Police (PNB/FAES) told the mission that it was common to cover up killings by planting weapons to stage "confrontations," the statement said.

"These extrajudicial executions cannot be attributed to a lack of discipline among the security forces. High-ranking officials had effective command and control over the perpetrators," mission Chairperson Marta Valinas said in the statement.

The mission also recorded name of more than 45 officials from the Venezuelan intelligence service (SEBIN) and the General Directorate of Military Counter-Intelligence (DGCIM), responsible for politically motivated detentions, disappearances and torture.

In addition, the mission documented the killing of 36 protesters in the opposition protests in 2014, 2017 and 2019.

The Venezuelan authorities must urgently launch prompt, effective, independent and transparent investigations into the alleged violations in order to bring the perpetrators to justice, Valinas said.

She further called on the International Criminal Court and other jurisdictions to consider legal actions against those responsible for the crimes.