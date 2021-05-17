UN Says 'Very Important' to Clarify Exactly What Happened in Strike on AP Building in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) The United Nations believes it is important to establish details around the bombing of a building in Gaza that housed media outlets, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General was extremely disturbed to see the destruction of the media building," Dujarric said. "We don't have any additional information about the incident, but I think it would be very important to elucidate what exactly happened."

Dujarric emphasized it was also important to ensure that journalists who work in Gaza should be able to do so without fear of harassment and destruction of their offices.

On Friday, Israeli fighter jets bombed the 15-story building, which housed Al Jazeera and the Associated Press offices in Gaza. The Israeli Defense Forces said they struck the building because Hamas used it for military intelligence purposes.

The non-governmental organization Reporters Without Borders called on International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to include the Israeli airstrikes on media outlets in the Gaza Strip in her investigation.