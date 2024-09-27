UN Says Watching Israel Strikes On Beirut With 'great Alarm'
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 10:10 PM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The United Nations on Friday said it was alarmed by Israeli strikes on a "densely populated" area in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut.
"The UN is watching with great alarm" the strikes on Beirut, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a briefing.
"Anyone who looks at the pictures of smoke billowing from a densely populated area should be alarmed," he added, saying: "We are trying to gather more information as we speak."
Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the strike targeted "the central headquarters" of Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of the city.
Leading Israeli television networks reported that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the strikes.
A source close to Hezbollah said the massive attack flattened six buildings, but that Nasrallah was "fine."
The strike came moments after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed in a UN speech to keep fighting the Hezbollah group.
"We reiterate our call once again, for immediate de-escalation and for the parties to immediately and urgently return to cessation of hostilities," Dujarric said.
"All actors involved must... protect civilians, such as by refraining from indiscriminate attacks," he said.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
More Stories From World
-
Service station blast kills five in Russia's Dagestan2 minutes ago
-
Israel military says strikes Hezbollah HQ in Beirut suburb3 minutes ago
-
Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' targeted again with soup in UK after activists jailed3 minutes ago
-
Sudan paramilitary attack kills 18 at El-Fasher market: medic3 minutes ago
-
Pak Embassy hosts Business & Investment Roundtable in Beijing23 minutes ago
-
Pakistani PM Shehbaz, delegations from Arab & Islamic countries walk out of UNGA in snub to Netanyah ..33 minutes ago
-
Non-implementation of UN resolutions on Palestine has emboldened Israel: PM tells UNGA2 hours ago
-
Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer dies after crash at worlds2 hours ago
-
Kiwis stumble at 22-2 after Kamindu's 1,000-run milestone2 hours ago
-
At UNGA, PM reiterates call for Afghan Govt's action against terrorist groups2 hours ago
-
At UNGA, PM Shehbaz exposes India's 'classical settler-colonial project' in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Madrid return to scene of last defeat for Atletico derby clash2 hours ago