UN says watching Israel strikes on Beirut with 'great alarm'

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The United Nations on Friday said it was alarmed by Israeli strikes on a "densely populated" area in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

"The UN is watching with great alarm" the strikes on Beirut, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a briefing.

"Anyone who looks at the pictures of smoke billowing from a densely populated area should be alarmed," he added, saying: "We are trying to gather more information as we speak."

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the strike targeted "the central headquarters" of Hezbollah in the southern suburbs of the city.

Leading Israeli television networks reported that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the strikes.

A source close to Hezbollah said the massive attack flattened six buildings, but that Nasrallah was "fine."

The strike came moments after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed in a UN speech to keep fighting the Hezbollah group.

"We reiterate our call once again, for immediate de-escalation and for the parties to immediately and urgently return to cessation of hostilities," Dujarric said.

"All actors involved must... protect civilians, such as by refraining from indiscriminate attacks," he said.