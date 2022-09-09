UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 10:01 PM

UN Says Western Sanctions Regime Make Trading Russian Grain Challenging - UN

The sanctions that the countries of the collective West have imposed on Russia makes trading Russian grain challenging, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

The sanctions that the countries of the collective West have imposed on Russia makes trading Russian grain challenging, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"Miss (Rebeca) Greenspan, on instructions from the Secretary-General back in the spring, was tasked to help iron out this very important initiative because, you know, they are no sanctions on Russia and on Russian fertilizer. But there's a complex situation within the more general sanctions regime that makes trade challenging for the private sector," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson said the United Nations is "working extremely diligently" to ensure that Russian fertilizers get into global markets."

