UN Says Will Do Whatever It Can To Aid US-Russian Collaboration After New Sanctions

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:58 PM

UN Says Will Do Whatever It Can to Aid US-Russian Collaboration After New Sanctions

The United Nations will do whatever it can to support the collaboration between the United States and Russia, given their importance globally, after Washington had slapped new sanctions against Moscow earlier on Thursday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing

"We're obviously well aware of the tensions between the United States and Russia and actions taken in that regard," Dujarric said. "We continue to underscore the need for collaboration, for cooperation between the United States and the Russian Federation, especially given their importance in the world, their importance as two permanent members of the Security Council that have a quite large influence on the world as it stands today."

"We will continue to do whatever we can to support that cooperation," he added.

More Stories From World

