UN Says Will Issue Report in June Recommending Agenda to Dismantle Systemic Racism

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Friday that she will present a report at the beginning of summer recommending an agenda for change aimed at dismantling systemic racism and police violence.

"My report to the Council in June will recommend an agenda for transformative change to dismantle systemic racism and police brutality against Africans and people of African descent, and to advance accountability and redress for victims," Bachelet said.

Bachelet pointed out that the report will also assess government responses to recent peaceful protests for racial justice, including reported use of force by law enforcement against protesters, bystanders and journalists.

During her speech to the 46th session of the Human Rights Council, Bachelet revealed that last week she met with family members of women, men and children of African descent that were killed by the law enforcement.

"While some of the cases are still ongoing, this distrust in the system and reported refusal by the authorities to objectively investigate the full circumstances of killings where race is an element, was a common feature of their experience," Bachelet said. "Ten months after the killing of George Floyd set off new waves of outrage and demands for change across the world, a key trial related to his killing is now beginning.

But this crucial, defining opportunity for justice is denied to countless other families."

Bachelet explained that a many of the cases of death of people of African descent never make it to court.

"Many of the families we consulted clearly felt their governments are not doing enough to acknowledge or counter systemic racism in law enforcement and justice - and that officials responsible for human rights violations are not being held to account," she said. "I am deeply concerned at the extent of the challenges that families report in their pursuit of truth and justice. They are confronted with lengthy processes and delays, and often receive little or no legal aid or financial and psychological support."

Bachelet also said that affected family members have being ignored and treated with contempt, while some have shared information about being intimidated and harassed.

"I want to be very clear: impunity for crimes that may have been committed by agents of the State is profoundly damaging to the core values and social cohesion of every nation. No police officer or any other agent of any State should ever be above the law. This is, after all, the basic premise of the rule of law," she added.