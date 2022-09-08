UN Says Will Make Effort to Ensure Export of Russian Agriculture Products -Russian Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The United Nations has confirmed readiness to raise key issues to ensure positive outcome on the export of Russian agriculture products, the Russian Mission to the United Nations said on Wednesday.

According to the mission, Russia and the UN held a round of consultations to discuss the implementation "the July 22 Russia-UN Memorandum 'On promoting Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets."

"The UN has reaffirmed its readiness to continue its mediation efforts and raise these issues with all parties involved in this complex conversation to ensure a positive outcome," the mission wrote on social media.