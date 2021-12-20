UN Says World Food Program Staff Member Killed in Attack on Convoy in South Sudan

A staff member of the UN World Food Program (WFP) was killed in an attack on a vehicle convoy in South Sudan over the weekend, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) A staff member of the UN World Food Program (WFP) was killed in an attack on a vehicle convoy in South Sudan over the weekend, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

"The Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim (a.i.) in South Sudan, Mr. Matthew Hollingworth, strongly condemns the targeted attack on a UN World Food Programme convoy, and the murder of a UN-contracted aid worker and injury of another," the statement said.

Hollingworth calls on the perpetrators to respect international law and humanitarian staff, and demands that authorities make every effort to bring the perpetrators to justice and protect humanitarian efforts in the country, the statement said.

Armed men reportedly attacked a convoy of five amphibious vehicles carrying a team returning from a food assistance mission to flood-affected people, the statement said. The vehicles were clearly marked as humanitarian vehicles, the statement also said.

The "senseless acts of violence" compromise the United Nations' ability to continue assisting people in remote and difficult-to-reach flooded areas, the statement added.

The incident brings the total number of aid workers killed in 2021 while undertaking their work to five, according to the statement.