UN Says Worried by Hate on Social Media as Twitter Disbands Anti-Harassment Unit

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The United Nations is worried about the spread of hate and misinformation on social media networks, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, commenting on Elon Musk dissolving Twitter's department in charge of addressing harassment and child exploitation.

"We are very much concerned about how social media platforms become an environment that spreads hate and disinformation. And I think it's incumbent on social media companies to ensure that this does not happen," Dujarric told a briefing.

The secretary-general, however, has no comments on Twitter's new technical changes, Dujarric added.

On Monday, Twitter dismantled its Trust and Safety Council responsible for tackling harassment and child exploitation. The move comes as newly minted Twitter owner Musk is canceling many of the network's policies and practices that had been in place prior to his acquisition.

Earlier this month, Musk also announced he wants to change certain technical features of Twitter, including increasing the number of characters on Twitter from 280 to 4,000. In addition, the billionaire would like to see the maximum length of videos extended ” a change which could help bloggers and others to make money while creating better content on the platform.