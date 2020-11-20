War-torn Yemen is in imminent danger of the worst famine the world has seen in decades, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Friday

"In the absence of immediate action, millions of lives may be lost," Guterres said of the country enduring a war between Iranian-backed Huthi rebels and government forces supported by a Saudi-led coalition, assisted by Western powers including the US.