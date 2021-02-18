UrduPoint.com
UN Says Yemeni Huthi Rebel Attack On Government Stronghold 'must Stop'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:03 PM



A Huthi rebel attack on the Yemeni government's last northern stronghold must stop, the UN envoy to the country said Thursday, warning of a potential humanitarian disaster

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :A Huthi rebel attack on the Yemeni government's last northern stronghold must stop, the UN envoy to the country said Thursday, warning of a potential humanitarian disaster.

"It puts millions of civilians at risk, especially with the fighting reaching camps for internally displaced persons," envoy Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council by video conference, of the attack on the city of Marib.

"The quest for territorial gain by force threatens the prospects of the peace process," said Griffiths.

