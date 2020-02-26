UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN SC Resolution On Yemen Sanctions Failed To Address Russia's Concerns - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:50 AM

UN SC Resolution on Yemen Sanctions Failed to Address Russia's Concerns - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The resolution on the sanctions against Yemen proposed by the United Kingdom and adopted by the UN Security Council on Tuesday does not take into account Russia's concerns, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation Vassily Nebenzia said.

Thirteen members of the council have voted in favor of the resolution, with Russia and China abstaining. According to the resolution, the Security Council will extend the measures adopted in 2014 until February 26, 2021, including the freeze of financial assets.

"The Russian Federation did not support the draft resolution proposed by the United Kingdom extending sanctions and the mandate of the Panel of Experts on Yemen established pursuant to SC resolution 2140, because not all of our concerns were taken into account," Nebenzia said as quoted by Russia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

He noted that the council should focus on joint efforts to find ways to settle the conflict in Yemen.

"The aim of the resolution was to extend the sanctions regime and the mandate of the Panel of Experts, rather than to compete in promoting their approaches that go beyond the objectives of the resolution," Nebenzia said.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the rebel Houthi movement for several years now.

In November 2014, the Security Council 2140 Sanctions Committee sanctioned two Houthi commanders as well as former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia China Yemen United Kingdom February November All Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Afghan president o ..

7 hours ago

DHA announces first kidney transplant

7 hours ago

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

7 hours ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

7 hours ago

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.