The United Nations is "closely" studying the possible fallout from the passage, amid protests, of India's controversial citizenship bill by both houses of the country's Parliament as well as the concerns expressed over it, the world body's Deputy Spokesman, Farhan Aziz Haq, said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The United Nations is "closely" studying the possible fallout from the passage, amid protests, of India 's controversial citizenship bill by both houses of the country's Parliament as well as the concerns expressed over it, the world body's Deputy Spokesman, Farhan Aziz Haq, said on Thursday.

"We are aware that the lower and upper houses of the Indian Parliament have passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) as well as the concerns that have been publicly expressed on it," he said in a statement.

"The United Nations is closely analyzing the possible consequences of the law," the statement added.

Meanwhile, Muslim organizations, rights groups and others have denounced the anti-Muslim law, calling it a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist agenda to marginalize India's 200-million-strong Muslim minority.

On August 5, Modi illegally annexed Jammu and Kashmir where thousands of troops poured in, setting up roadblocks, imposing a curfew and imprisoning political leaders.

And in November, India's top court settled a politically charged court battle over the site of Babri Mosque contested for decades between Hindus and Muslims, ruling in the Hindus' favour.

Throughout, the Modi government has turned a blind eye to mob violence against Muslims.