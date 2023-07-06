Open Menu

UN Secretariat Does Not Pay Attention To Possible ZNPP Sabotage -Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 03:30 PM

UN Secretariat Does Not Pay Attention to Possible ZNPP Sabotage -Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The UN Secretariat does not care that Kiev still has plans to commit an act of sabotage at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Zakharova mentioned that there were no reactions from the UN to Russia's concerns over the ZNPP safety.

"Apparently, the UN Secretariat is completely indifferent to the fact that the Ukrainian authorities are not abandoning their attempts to commit sabotage against the ZNPP," Zakharova told a briefing.

