UN Secretariat Has No Mandate To Probe Russia's Alleged Use Of Iranian Drones - Nebenzia

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 12:40 AM

UN Secretariat Has No Mandate to Probe Russia's Alleged Use of Iranian Drones - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) The UN Secretariat has no mandate to investigate Russia's alleged use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine conflict, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a letter to UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday.

"We would like to express our most serious concerns regarding the attempts of certain Member States to give instructions to the UN Secretariat in violation of Article 100 of the United Nations Charter, as manifested in the letter from the Permanent Representatives of France, Germany and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the United Nations dated 21 October 2022, as well as the statements of some Secretariat officials about their intention to accept these instructions," the letter said.

No mandate has ever been given to the UN Secretariat by the Security Council for any "investigation" in the context of UNSC resolution 2231 on the Iran nuclear issue, the letter added.

