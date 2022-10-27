(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russia will proceed from the understanding that the UN Secretariat has no legal mandate to investigate Moscow's alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonoi Guterres.

The Russian mission sent the letter after the UN Security Council met on Wednesday to clarify the mandate of the UN Secretariat.

"We proceed from the understanding that the Secretariat engages in no action in this regard as they would clearly contradict its mandate," Nebenzia wrote in the letter.

Russia requested the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday during which the UN representative did not specifically answer whether states have a legal basis to request the UN Secretariat to undertake an investigation into Russia's alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine.

Last week, the leading members of the so-called collective West requested the UN Secretariat to conduct an investigation into Iran allegedly supplying drones to Russia for its use in the special military operation in Ukraine.

Nebenzia dismissed the Western allegations in an earlier letter to Guterres and criticized the UN Secretariat for siding with the West while reiterating that that body has no legal mandate to conduct an investigation.