UrduPoint.com

UN Secretariat Has No Mandate To Probe Russia's Alleged Use Of Iranian Drones - Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2022 | 10:19 PM

UN Secretariat Has No Mandate to Probe Russia's Alleged Use of Iranian Drones - Envoy

Russia will proceed from the understanding that the UN Secretariat has no legal mandate to investigate Moscow's alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonoi Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russia will proceed from the understanding that the UN Secretariat has no legal mandate to investigate Moscow's alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonoi Guterres.

The Russian mission sent the letter after the UN Security Council met on Wednesday to clarify the mandate of the UN Secretariat.

"We proceed from the understanding that the Secretariat engages in no action in this regard as they would clearly contradict its mandate," Nebenzia wrote in the letter.

Russia requested the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday during which the UN representative did not specifically answer whether states have a legal basis to request the UN Secretariat to undertake an investigation into Russia's alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine.

Last week, the leading members of the so-called collective West requested the UN Secretariat to conduct an investigation into Iran allegedly supplying drones to Russia for its use in the special military operation in Ukraine.

Nebenzia dismissed the Western allegations in an earlier letter to Guterres and criticized the UN Secretariat for siding with the West while reiterating that that body has no legal mandate to conduct an investigation.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

LINAR organizes Breast Cancer awareness walk and s ..

LINAR organizes Breast Cancer awareness walk and seminar in Larkana

16 seconds ago
 Putin Says Sided With Moldova During Its Disagreem ..

Putin Says Sided With Moldova During Its Disagreements With Gazprom

18 seconds ago
 Imran Khan hands over Rs 50 million cheque to LBA

Imran Khan hands over Rs 50 million cheque to LBA

20 seconds ago
 Kashmiri people from both sides of the LOC observe ..

Kashmiri people from both sides of the LOC observes Oct,27 as Black Day :

21 seconds ago
 Pentagon Aware of Reports US Sending Modernized Nu ..

Pentagon Aware of Reports US Sending Modernized Nukes to NATO Bases, Nothing to ..

4 minutes ago
 Speakers at Pakistan UN mission webinar reaffirm f ..

Speakers at Pakistan UN mission webinar reaffirm full support to Kashmiris' free ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.