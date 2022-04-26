UrduPoint.com

UN Secretariat Not Authorized To Conduct Investigations On Ukraine - Guterres

UN Secretariat is not authorized to carry out investigations on alleged war crimes in Ukraine, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The UN Secretariat is not authorized to carry out investigations on alleged war crimes in Ukraine, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.

"The UN Secretariat is not the power to do investigations of that kind," Guterres said at a joint press-conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in response to a question on whether the UN is planning to launch a probe into Russian and Ukrainian accusations of war crimes.

Guterres noted that there is International Criminal Court and different mechanisms for such tasks in the human rights system in the form of commissions or inquiries.

"It is not my intention to promote an investigation myself. I do not have the authority for it," Guterres said.

At the same time, the UN chief stressed that it is very important to have an independent investigation for full credibility and accountability.

Guterres arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for talks as part of his working visit ti the Russian capital. Guterres is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Thursday.

