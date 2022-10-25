(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) UN Secretariat cannot conduct an investigation into the alleged use of Iranian UAVs by Russia in the Ukrainian conflict without Security Council approval, the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"The inspection on the drones is requested by several countries to happen within the framework 2231... but it can only happen when the UN Security Council authorizes it to act," Polyanskiy told reporters.

Doing it upon a request of several member states would absolutely violate the integrity of the UN Secretariat, he added.

Last week, several Western states sent a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, asking for an investigation of Russia's alleged use of Iranian UAVs in Ukraine.

The Russian Mission to the UN has requested a UN Security Council meeting for this Wednesday to discuss the legal framework of the United Nations and to clarify why the UN Secretariat has no mandate to conduct an investigation.

Last week, the Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Saeed Iravani said that Tehran rejects as unfounded claims it is providing military drones to Russia to use in Ukraine.

The allegation that Russia had purchased combat drones from Iran was also voiced by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in July.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the allegations about the drone sales were purposely spread by US media. In addition, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani denied the US media reports, reiterating Iran's official position that Tehran was not exporting weapons to any party to the conflict.