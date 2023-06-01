UrduPoint.com

UN Secretariat Speculates On Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 08:10 PM

UN secretariat is speculating on the topic of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, trying to create the impression of some progress on the mater, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) UN secretariat is speculating on the topic of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, trying to create the impression of some progress on the mater, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, UN head spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had laid out "some ideas" to the parties of the Black Sea grain deal regarding how to unlock Russia's ammonia exports. Earlier in the day, a source familiar with the grain deal talks told Sputnik that Turkey has received a proposal by the UN on the transit of Russian ammonia through Ukraine, but there is no clarity and consensus on the issue yet.

"The UN Secretariat, which is well aware of our position, continues to speculate on the topic of ammonia, trying to create the impression of some new efforts and contacts. Moreover, the absence of any results is obvious � the (Togliatti-Odessa) pipeline has not been working," Vershinin said.

Russia's position remains unchanged � the export of ammonia is part of the existing agreements and should have started simultaneously with the transportation of Ukrainian grain, the diplomat concluded.

