UN Secretariat To Lend Any Support To UNSC Permanent Members Summit - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

UN Secretariat to Lend Any Support to UNSC Permanent Members Summit - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The UN Secretariat will support in any way it can the holding of the summit of the UN Security Council's five permanent member states, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"If there's anything that we need to be involved in, whether it's supporting it logistically, in whatever way, we will do that," Dujarric said, referring to a summit to include Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Dujarric expressed hope that the summit would help the five permanent member states find greater unity within the work of the UN Security Council.

During his speech at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed holding a meeting between the UN Security Council's permanent member states.

In an article published in The National Interest, Putin expressed hope that the Moscow-proposed summit would take place as soon as possible.

