MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The United Nations Secretariat has a biased position on the Ukraine conflict despite requirements of its own Charter, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Zakharova was commenting on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's statement which condemned Russia's missile attack on Ukraine's Vinnytsia.

The Russian Defense Ministry has said that attack on Vinnytsia targeted Ukrainian military and foreign arms suppliers.

"The Secretariat, contrary to the requirements imposed on it by the UN Charter, does not take an equal position, as one would expect from the Secretariat of the most authoritative international organization, designed, among other things, to promote the resolution of conflicts," Zakharova said in a statement.