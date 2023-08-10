Open Menu

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres Voices Concern About Health, Safety Of Niger's Detained President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 11:11 PM

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has expressed concern about the reported "deplorable living conditions" of the President of Niger in arbitrary detention, his spokesperson said on Thursday

President Mohamed Bazoum and his family are believed to be living without electricity, water, food or medicine, according to media reports.

The democratically elected leader has been detained since soldiers seized power on 26 July, it was pointed out.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his concern for the health and safety of the President and his family and once again calls for his immediate and unconditional release and reinstatement as head of state," he said.

Guterres was also alarmed over continuing reports about the arrest of several members of the Government and urgently called for their unconditional release, it was pointed out.

The UN has been supporting mediation efforts by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) towards restoring constitutional order in Niger.

The regional bloc was meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, on Thursday to again discuss the crisis.

This follows an extraordinary summit held there on 30 July, where leaders issued a communique that called for President Bazoum to be returned to power within a week of the meeting.

ECOWAS had threatened to "take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order", including the use of force, and the ultimatum has since expired.

The UN says it fears the crisis in Niger could impact the wider West African region and continues to underscore the need to ensure ongoing humanitarian support to some 4.3 million people in the country.

