UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Concerned Over Netanyahu's Intention To Annex Parts Of West Bank - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 11:56 AM

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Concerned Over Netanyahu's Intention to Annex Parts of West Bank - Spokesman

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is concerned over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's intention to annex parts of the West Bank, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press release

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is concerned over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's intention to annex parts of the West Bank, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press release.

"The Secretary-General is concerned by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's statement declaring his intention, if elected, to annex the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea as a first step to applying Israeli sovereignty over all settlements and other areas in the occupied West Bank," the release said on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister United Nations Bank All

Recent Stories

British American Tobacco says to cut 2,300 jobs gl ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Novak Says New Saudi Energy Minister to H ..

3 minutes ago

Hurriyet Leader calls world powers to address post ..

31 minutes ago

Sehat Insaf cards distributed in the district

31 minutes ago

At Least 10 Killed, 85 Injured in Rally Stampede a ..

41 minutes ago

Troops martyr youth in Sopore

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.