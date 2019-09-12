UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is concerned over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's intention to annex parts of the West Bank, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press release

"The Secretary-General is concerned by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's statement declaring his intention, if elected, to annex the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea as a first step to applying Israeli sovereignty over all settlements and other areas in the occupied West Bank," the release said on Wednesday.