UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Condemns Attacks on Civilians, Health Workers in Syria's Northwest - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned missile attacks targeting civilians and rescue workers in Syria's northwest, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned missile attacks targeting civilians and rescue workers in Syria's northwest, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns ongoing airstrikes impacting civilians in northwest Syria, including those on medical facilities and medical workers," Dujarric said on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, on Wednesday, health facilities, including one of the largest hospitals in the city of Maarat al Numan, south of Idlib, were reportedly hit by airstrikes. The coordinates of the hospital were previously shared with the parties to the conflict, Dujarric added.

Media reported that the airstrikes claimed lives of at least seven civilians, including children.

In a separate incident, earlier on Thursday, a source in the opposition Syrian Free Army told Sputnik that a car bomb blast in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin injured 38 people.

Media reports claimed that not one but two explosions had taken place: one in Afrin and the other one in the nearby village of Turanda. The source told Sputnik that 11 people were killed.

The civil conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011 between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement and establish four de-escalation zones.

Even though the northern areas of Hama province fall within these de-escalation zones, terrorists from the neighboring Idlib province systematically breach the truce and shell Hama, predominantly targeting the civilian population.

