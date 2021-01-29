UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Says Got First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

"I was fortunate and grateful to get the first dose of my #COVID19 vaccine today," Guterres wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

He stressed the need to make sure that the vaccine is available to everyone across the world.

"With this pandemic, none of us are safe until all of us are safe," the secretary-general added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 101.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.18 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

