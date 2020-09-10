UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Says Wants to Visit Hiroshima Next Year

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed hope that next year he would be able to visit the city of Hiroshima, which was destroyed by the US nuclear bombing 75 years ago.

"I hope I will be able to go to Hiroshima next year," Guterres told Japanese media at an online press conference, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

He also expressed disappointment that he could not visit Hiroshima this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to express to the hibakusha, to the people of Hiroshima, to the people of Japan, my deep solidarity and my total commitment to do everything possible for a world rid of nuclear weapons," the UN secretary-general added.

On August 6, 1945, the US Air Force dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing up to 146,000 people, and three days later dropped another atomic bomb on Nagasaki killing up to 80,000 people. The attacks on the two Japanese cities have been the only instances of the use of nuclear weapons in armed conflict.