UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Urges COP25 Participants to Take Ambitious Measures to Solve Climate Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called on the participants of the 25th UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) to take more ambitious measures to address climate issues as they continue to threaten humanity's future.

The conference began on December 2 in the Spanish capital of Madrid and will run through Friday. The goals outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement are on top of the agenda.

"The magnitude of the climate emergency is jeopardizing our future and life as we know it. I have come back to #COP25 to appeal for a successful conclusion of the conference and increased #ClimateAction and ambition," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Spanish Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera similarly urged governments to take concrete steps toward tackling climate change after Ecologists in Action, a confederation of environmental groups, organized the Climate March December 6 in Madrid.

The rally gathered an estimated 500,000 people calling for a more effective climate action plan.

The Paris Agreement, which was signed in 2015, aims at bringing all nations together under the common cause of combating climate change. Its most well-known premise is to try to keep the rise of global temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels and to ideally pursue an even lower limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius. The treaty has no compliance mechanism.