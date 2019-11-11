UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres Voices Concern Over Unrest in Bolivia Following Morales' Resignation

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres has voiced concern over the events unfolding in Bolivia in the wake of Evo Morales' resignation as president following violent demonstrations.

"The Secretary-General urges all concerned to refrain from violence, reduce tension and exercise maximum restraint. He calls on all actors to abide by international law, notably fundamental human rights principles," a statement published on Sunday read.

The top UN official also called for respect for state and local institutions, as well as the inviolability of diplomatic missions.

On Sunday, Morales resigned after the national armed forces sided with demonstrators who opposed his serving a fourth term. The demonstrations began after international observers found "grave irregularities" in the October 20 election.

Demonstrators set fire to buses at a transportation hub and attacked the Venezuelan embassy in La Paz, according to media reports.

Morales assumed the presidency in 2006 amid a leftward turn in South American politics known as the "pink tide." Morales enjoyed widespread popularity for social programs that slashed poverty and opposition to global neoliberal influence.

Morales' presidency had been a contentious subject in Bolivia since a 2016 referendum determined that presidential terms be limited to three. The decision was overturned by Bolivia's Supreme Tribunal in 2017, allowing Morales to stand for a fourth term.

Following Morales' resignation on Sunday, Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera, Senate President Adriana Salvatierra Arriaza, the senate first vice president and the leader of the chamber of deputies, among other top officials, followed suit.

