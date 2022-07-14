UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary-General 'Appalled' By Vinnytsia Missile Strike - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 11:37 PM

UN Secretary-General 'Appalled' by Vinnytsia Missile Strike - Spokesperson

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is appalled by today's strike against the city of Vinnytsia, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is appalled by today's strike against the city of Vinnytsia, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General is appalled by today's missile attack against the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine that reportedly killed at least 22 people, including three children, and wounded more than 100 others," Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres condemns any attacks against civilians or civilian infrastructure and reiterates his call for accountability for such violations, the statement said.

The Ukrainian authorities have blamed Moscow for the attack, saying the Russian military deliberately attacked civilians.

Russian media published photographs of the House of Officers that was hit by the missile, saying it was a military target where Ukrainian officers were trained.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian diplomat at the United Nations, Evgeny Varganov, said Russia only strikes military targets in Ukraine and confirmed the strike in Vinnytsia was against the House of Officers, where the Ukrainian military trained its officers.

