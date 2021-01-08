UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Secretary General Appoints German Diplomat Perthes Envoy For Sudan

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:09 PM

UN Secretary General Appoints German Diplomat Perthes Envoy for Sudan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed German diplomat Volker Perthes as his special representative for Sudan, the UN press service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed German diplomat Volker Perthes as his special representative for Sudan, the UN press service said.

"United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Volker Perthes of Germany as his new Special Representative for Sudan and Head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan [UNITAMS]," the press service said in a release.

According to the announcement, Perthes is an experienced geopolitics expert with over 25 years of background in academia, international relations and diplomacy, including within the UN.

UNITAMS was established last June, with a one-year mandate to support the political transition in Sudan.

The mission will specifically tackle human rights and sustainable peace.

A coup in April 2019 toppled Sudan's long-time president Omar Bashir and ignited a violent confrontation between the military and civilian contenders to power. Several deadly crackdowns on sit-in civilian protests by the troops only further exacerbated the power crisis.

In August 2019, the Transitional Military Council and the civilian opposition finally reached an agreement to form a new institution, the Sovereign Council, with equal military-civilian representation and rotating chairmanship to govern the country for the next 39 months.

Related Topics

United Nations German Germany Sudan April June August 2019 Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan wishes birthday to her photographer, f ..

2 minutes ago

Sports deptt sends four sports schemes proposal to ..

17 seconds ago

18 deaths, 676 new cases of COVID-19 reported in P ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo stocks advance in morning on Wall Street's r ..

1 minute ago

COAS conferred Bahrian Order for contributions tow ..

1 minute ago

Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.