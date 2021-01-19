UN Secretary General Appoints Jan Kubis as Special Envoy for Libya

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appointed Jan Kubis as his special envoy for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), the UN press service said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appointed Jan Kubis as his special envoy for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), the UN press service said in a statement.

Kubis previously served as UN special coordinator for Lebanon (2019-2021) and UN special representative in Iraq (2015-2018) and Afghanistan (2011-2015).