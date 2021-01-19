UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary General Appoints Jan Kubis As Special Envoy For Libya

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:25 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appointed Jan Kubis as his special envoy for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), the UN press service said in a statement.

"United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Ján Kubiš of Slovakia as his Special Envoy on Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)," the statement says.

Kubis previously served as UN special coordinator for Lebanon (2019-2021) and UN special representative in Iraq (2015-2018) and Afghanistan (2011-2015).

