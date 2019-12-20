UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary General Appoints Julien Harneis UN Resident Coordinator In Pakistan

The United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has appointed Julien Harneis of the United Kingdom as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, with the host Government's approval

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :The United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has appointed Julien Harneis of the United Kingdom as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, with the host Government's approval.

Harneis brings 31 years of experience in development cooperation, humanitarian assistance and management, said a press release.

He was previously Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in the Democratic Republic of Congo, before which he served as Head of Office for the Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria, UNICEF Representative in Yemen and in Guinea, as well as humanitarian positions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lebanon and Indonesia.

Prior to joining the United Nations, Harneis worked in the private sector.

He has a Master of Studies in International Relations from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and a Master of business Administration from the Institute Europ�en d' Administration des Affaires (INSEAD) in France.

Harneis will be joining the United Nations in Pakistan by the end of January 2020.

