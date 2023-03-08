UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary-General Arrives In Kiev To Discuss Extension Of Black Sea Grain Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 01:00 PM

UN Secretary-General Arrives in Kiev to Discuss Extension of Black Sea Grain Initiative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Kiev, where he plans to discuss the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a spokesman for the secretary general reported.

Earlier, the UN press service announced the upcoming visit of Guterres to Kiev, where he planned to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Secretary General @antanioguterres is in Kyiv. Later today, he will meet @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv to discuss the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in all its aspects, as well as other pertinent issues," the spokesperson tweeted.

Related Topics

United Nations Visit Kiev All

Recent Stories

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

2 hours ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in ..

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in New York today

2 hours ago
 Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need ..

Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need to empower women for developme ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on his appointment

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Bad ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.