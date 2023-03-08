UN Secretary-General Arrives in Kiev to Discuss Extension of Black Sea Grain Initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Kiev, where he plans to discuss the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a spokesman for the secretary general reported.

Earlier, the UN press service announced the upcoming visit of Guterres to Kiev, where he planned to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Secretary General @antanioguterres is in Kyiv. Later today, he will meet @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv to discuss the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in all its aspects, as well as other pertinent issues," the spokesperson tweeted.