UN Secretary-General Arrives In Somalia - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 11:50 AM

UN Secretary-General Arrives in Somalia - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has arrived in Somalia's capital Mogadishu for an official visit, Somalian Foreign Minster Abshir Omar Jama said on Tuesday.

"I am honored and delighted to welcome the Secretary General of the United Nations Mr.

António Guterres to Mogadishu," the minister wrote on Twitter.

The UN is currently implementing 27 activities concerning various sustainable development goals in Somalia via 23 UN agencies, including its food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), United Nations Development Program (UNDP), United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and many others.

