UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to consider Haiti's request for the deployment of an international contingent in the country, which faces a cholera outbreak amid a deteriorating security situation.

"The Secretary-General urges the international community, including the members of the Security Council, to consider as of matter of urgency the request by the Haitian Government for the immediate deployment of an international specialized armed force to address the humanitarian crisis, including securing the free movement of water, fuel, food and medical supplies from main ports and airports to communities and health care facilities," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said in a Sunday statement.

According to the spokesman, Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday, with options for enhanced security support to Haiti.

"The Secretary-General remains gravely concerned about the situation in Haiti, which is facing an outbreak of cholera amid a dramatic deterioration in security that has paralyzed the country," Dujarric said, calling on Haitian stakeholders to engage in peaceful dialogue.

Earlier this month, the Organization of American States (OAS) condemned the ongoing gang violence in Haiti which is beset by water and fuel shortages coupled with a cholera outbreak.

As Port-au-Prince faces serious challenges to its internal security, the OAS committed to helping Haitian authorities, including the Haitian National Police, with "robust" security assistance.

Haiti has long experienced social, political, and financial instability. The woes only deepened after the devastating 2010 earthquake and the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021.

Since the assassination of Moise, the country's already understaffed law enforcement agencies have struggled to keep crime at bay as gangs continue to gain in strength.