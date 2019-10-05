UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Secretary-General Calls For Dialogue Between Iraqi Protesters, Officials - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 03:40 AM

UN Secretary-General Calls for Dialogue Between Iraqi Protesters, Officials - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling on the government and protesters in Iraq to hold dialogue in order to de-escalate tensions amid the current unrest, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is closely following developments in Iraq," Dujarric said on Friday. "He calls for dialogue between the Government and the demonstrators as an immediate step towards de-escalation and reiterates that freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental rights that must be respected."

Dujarric added that Guterres was saddened over the loss of lives in the anti-governmental demonstrations and stressed the need to exercise calm and avoid violence.

The demonstrations in Baghdad and several other areas in central and southern Iraq began on Tuesday, with the protesters demanding economic reforms and an end to corruption.

The rallies turned violent as law enforcement officers attempted to suppress the crowds. Early on Thursday, a curfew was introduced in Baghdad and several other regions, but the move failed to de-escalate the violence.

Amid the protests, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, in turn, has said in a televised address that there is no magic solution to all problems, but promised payments to low-income families.

The death toll in protests across the country has, meanwhile, risen to 50, the head of the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights told Sputnik. The number of injured now stands at 1,936, according to Mustafa Saadun.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Corruption Prime Minister United Nations Iraq Baghdad All Government

Recent Stories

No issue looms larger on global stage than trade: ..

4 hours ago

Golf: Spanish Open scores

3 hours ago

Punjab Food Authority to start sampling of beverag ..

3 hours ago

Anti-Corruption Establishment launches crackdown a ..

3 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad for gearing up anti- ..

3 hours ago

Kashmir solidarity rally held in Surab

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.