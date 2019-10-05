UN Secretary-General Calls for Dialogue Between Iraqi Protesters, Officials - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling on the government and protesters in Iraq to hold dialogue in order to de-escalate tensions amid the current unrest, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is closely following developments in Iraq," Dujarric said on Friday. "He calls for dialogue between the Government and the demonstrators as an immediate step towards de-escalation and reiterates that freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental rights that must be respected."

Dujarric added that Guterres was saddened over the loss of lives in the anti-governmental demonstrations and stressed the need to exercise calm and avoid violence.

The demonstrations in Baghdad and several other areas in central and southern Iraq began on Tuesday, with the protesters demanding economic reforms and an end to corruption.

The rallies turned violent as law enforcement officers attempted to suppress the crowds. Early on Thursday, a curfew was introduced in Baghdad and several other regions, but the move failed to de-escalate the violence.

Amid the protests, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, in turn, has said in a televised address that there is no magic solution to all problems, but promised payments to low-income families.

The death toll in protests across the country has, meanwhile, risen to 50, the head of the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights told Sputnik. The number of injured now stands at 1,936, according to Mustafa Saadun.