UN Secretary-General Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Ethiopia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the parties to the conflict in Ethiopia to immediately cease hostilities.

Guterres is currently on an official visit to Colombia.

"The peace process here in Colombia inspires me to make an urgent appeal to the protagonists of the conflict in Ethiopia for an unconditional and immediate ceasefire to save the country," the UN secretary-general wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

Earlier in November, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the country to protect the population from the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray who are advancing toward the country's capital Addis Ababa. The developments have prompted several countries to start evacuating their diplomatic missions from Ethiopia.