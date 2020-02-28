UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary-General Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Northwest Syria - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

UN Secretary-General Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Northwest Syria - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for an immediate ceasefire in northwestern Syria in light of the latest escalation of tensions, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Earlier, Turkish Hatay Province Governor Rahmi Dogan said 33 Turkish soldiers had been killed in Syria's Idlib in an air strike by the Syrian government troops.

"The Secretary-General is following with grave concern the escalation in northwest Syria and reports that dozens of Turkish soldiers have been killed by an airstrike," Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate ceasefire and expresses particular concern about the risk to civilians from escalating military actions. Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour," he said.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict. The only sustainable solution is a UN-facilitated political process pursuant to Security Council resolution 2254 (2015)," the spokesman said.

