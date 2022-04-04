UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary General Calls For Investigation In Ukrainian Bucha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 01:20 AM

UN Secretary General Calls for Investigation in Ukrainian Bucha

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged on Sunday to conduct an independent investigation of the case in the Ukrainian town of Bucha near Kiev, which the Russian Defense Ministry called a staged operation by the Ukrainian authorities.

"I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine. It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability," Guterres said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian authorities and the media circulated a footage allegedly taken in the town of Bucha near Kiev, with a number of bodies of dead people lying on the road.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed all photos and footage allegedly evidencing the Russian troops' crimes in Bucha represent another provocation as all Russian units completely withdrew from the town as early as March 30. When Bucha was controlled by the Russian armed forces, not a single local resident has suffered from violence, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Ukraine Russia Twitter Road Kiev March Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

13 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

16 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

1 day ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.