UN Secretary General Calls for Investigation in Ukrainian Bucha

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged on Sunday to conduct an independent investigation of the case in the Ukrainian town of Bucha near Kiev, which the Russian Defense Ministry called a staged operation by the Ukrainian authorities.

"I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine. It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability," Guterres said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian authorities and the media circulated a footage allegedly taken in the town of Bucha near Kiev, with a number of bodies of dead people lying on the road.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed all photos and footage allegedly evidencing the Russian troops' crimes in Bucha represent another provocation as all Russian units completely withdrew from the town as early as March 30. When Bucha was controlled by the Russian armed forces, not a single local resident has suffered from violence, the ministry said.