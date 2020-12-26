UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary-General Calls For Peaceful Elections In Central African Republic

Sat 26th December 2020

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on all parties in the Central African Republic to refrain from violence during the upcoming general election and ensure that the vote is held in a peaceful and transparent manner, according to a statement published by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Saturday

"As Central Africans prepare to take part in the general elections on 27 December, the Secretary-General calls on all stakeholders to ensure that the polls are conducted in a peaceful, inclusive and credible manner. To that end, he invites all actors to refrain from any action, including violence, hate speech and incitement to violence, that could threaten human lives and undermine the electoral process and national stability," the statement read.

Guterres also issued a strong condemnation of any acts of violence against civilians or humanitarian workers and called on all parties to resolve their differences peacefully, according to the statement.

The Central African Republic is set to hold presidential and parliamentary elections this coming Sunday. Incumbent President Faustin-Archange Touadera is running for a second term in office, although the pre-election campaign has been marred by violence.

The African nation's top court rejected the candidacy of former president Francois Bozize, who has been accused by the current government of plotting a coup.

