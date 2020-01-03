United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his first reaction to the US killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, saying the world cannot afford another war in the region, his spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his first reaction to the US killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, saying the world cannot afford another war in the region, his spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday.

"He is deeply concerned with the recent escalation. This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint. The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf," Haq said in a statement.

Tensions are high across the middle East after Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.