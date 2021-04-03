UrduPoint.com
UN Secretary-General Calls On All Nations To Protect Education Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 06:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on all countries to protect education amid the coronavirus-linked lockdown.

According to the secretary-general, about 1 billion students are currently suffering from school closures and other restrictions linked to COVID-19.

"At this pivotal moment, I call on all countries to protect education and use the recovery to narrow access divides, expand digital connectivity & reimagine learning," Guterres wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 130.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.83 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

