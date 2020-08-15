UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Secretary-General Calls On Belarusians To Settle Differences Via Dialogue -Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:10 AM

UN Secretary-General Calls on Belarusians to Settle Differences Via Dialogue -Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Belarusian people to settle all the post-election differences through dialogue, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General calls on Belarusians to address post-election grievances through dialogue to preserve peace in the country," Dujarric said on late Friday.

He stressed that Guterres was closely following the developments in the eastern European nation.

"He underlines the importance of enabling all Belarusians to exercise their civil and political rights. This includes expressing their views peacefully in accordance with the law. Authorities must show restraint in responding to demonstrations. Allegations of torture and other mistreatment of people under detention must be thoroughly investigated," Dujarric added.

On Sunday, Belarus held the presidential election. According to the Belarusian Central Election Commission, incumbent Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote. The country's opposition, which consolidated around presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has challenged the election results, accusing the authorities of massive falsifications during the voting.

Since the announcement of the official results, opposition rallies have engulfed Belarusian cities, with security forces trying to put them down with force using tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets and stun grenades. People, who had been detained and later released, said that many detainees faced police abuses but the Interior Ministry has refuted that.

Related Topics

Election Police Interior Ministry United Nations Water Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Belarus Gas Sunday All Opposition

Recent Stories

International treaties, relations rightful authori ..

7 hours ago

Hezbollah Leader Calls UAE-Israel Agreement Favor ..

6 hours ago

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

8 hours ago

Green flag unfurls at Pak missions with felicitati ..

6 hours ago

Iranian Foreign Minister Calls Israel, UAE Peace D ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.