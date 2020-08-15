UN Secretary-General Calls on Belarusians to Settle Differences Via Dialogue -Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Belarusian people to settle all the post-election differences through dialogue, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General calls on Belarusians to address post-election grievances through dialogue to preserve peace in the country," Dujarric said on late Friday.

He stressed that Guterres was closely following the developments in the eastern European nation.

"He underlines the importance of enabling all Belarusians to exercise their civil and political rights. This includes expressing their views peacefully in accordance with the law. Authorities must show restraint in responding to demonstrations. Allegations of torture and other mistreatment of people under detention must be thoroughly investigated," Dujarric added.

On Sunday, Belarus held the presidential election. According to the Belarusian Central Election Commission, incumbent Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote. The country's opposition, which consolidated around presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has challenged the election results, accusing the authorities of massive falsifications during the voting.

Since the announcement of the official results, opposition rallies have engulfed Belarusian cities, with security forces trying to put them down with force using tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets and stun grenades. People, who had been detained and later released, said that many detainees faced police abuses but the Interior Ministry has refuted that.