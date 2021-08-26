UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary-General Calls On International Community To Help Earthquake-Hit Haiti

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:20 AM

UN Secretary-General Calls on International Community to Help Earthquake-Hit Haiti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the international community to provide Haiti hit by the earthquake with the necessary assistance.

"We're fully committed to continue working alongside the people of Haiti in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the country this month.

I urge the international community to support our efforts & help build a better future for the people of Haiti," Guterres wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

On August 14, a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake swept Haiti, with the death toll topping 2,200 people. Over 12,000 people sustained injuries of different degrees of severity.

Many countries, including the United States, EU members, Canada, Mexico, Venezuela have already sent humanitarian missions to Haiti, but up to 650,000 Haitians still require emergency assistance, according to the country's authorities.

Related Topics

Earthquake United Nations Canada Twitter United States Mexico Venezuela Haiti August

Recent Stories

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

4 hours ago
 UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

7 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

7 hours ago
 Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to pl ..

Leading US paper highlights Pakistan's drive to plant 10 billion trees to combat ..

6 hours ago
 US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Mi ..

US Invests $54Mln to Boost Energy Efficiency in Microelectronics Technology - En ..

6 hours ago
 Iranian Parliament Approves 18 of 19 Cabinet Minis ..

Iranian Parliament Approves 18 of 19 Cabinet Ministers Nominated by Raisi - Stat ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.