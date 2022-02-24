UN Secretary General Calls on Russia Not to Attack Ukraine, Give Peace Chance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during an emergency meeting Wednesday night called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to not attack Ukraine and to give peace a chance.

"If indeed an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart: President Putin, stop your troops from attacking the Ukraine, give peace a chance," Guterres said.